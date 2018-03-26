Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic

While flattered by links with Arsenal, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers dismissed rumours of a return to the Premier League as the former Liverpool boss insisted he is living his dream in Glasgow.

With uncertainty over Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Rodgers has emerged as a possible replacement should the long-serving Frenchman leave the Emirates Stadium.

Rodgers – who also managed Swansea City – is no stranger to English football, having fallen agonisingly short of the 2013-14 Premier League title during his time at Anfield.

But the 45-year-old is in no rush to move back to the Premier League as he seeks to claim back-to-back Scottish Premiership crowns and a fifth trophy as Celtic boss.

"It's nice people think you can manage clubs of that esteem," Rodgers told the Daily Mail.

"If you're happy, ultimately that's all that matters. The money's irrelevant. You can have 'X' amount of pounds in your bank every month but if you're not happy and you're not finding peace in what you're doing, it doesn't really matter. I love the Premier League, the quality of the players, the quality of the coaches. There are great challenges. But there are arms and legs flying off managers down there.

"You can come here and my genuine love is improving people and making them better, helping the club improve and getting the chance to develop and win things and see people improve. Or do you go somewhere where you might have six games? That wouldn't make me happy. So it's catch 22."

"I just want to work with good people that have one vision for the team and the club and that is what I have here. I'm not in any rush to come away from that," he continued.

"I'm in a position where I'm in my dream job. As a guy from Northern Ireland who supported Celtic and worked in football, I'm living my dream here. I want to work through until I'm 60 and get to a thousand games and I probably know I won't do the other 500-odd games here at Celtic."

But Rodgers added: "There will be a time at Celtic where I've done everything I possibly can here.

"And between the club and I, we will look at it and see where we're at. I have to do the best with the resources we have here. That's not a lack of ambition. That's me at a club where I have a sense of happiness every day."