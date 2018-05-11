Arsenal hit with FA charge from Leicester loss

Arsenal have been charged with failing to control their players during Wednesday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

The charge relates to how Arsenal reacted to referee Graham Scott after Henrikh Mkhitaryan was adjudged to have brought down Demarai Gray in the penalty area.

England striker Jamie Vardy converted from the spot before Riyad Mahrez's late goal sealed the points in a match which saw Arsenal reduced to 10 men by Konstantinos Mavropanos' 15th-minute red card.

"Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," an FA statement read.

"The incident occurred in the 75th minute of Wednesday's game against Leicester City.

"Arsenal have until 6pm on Wednesday [16 May, 2018] to respond to the charge."