Arsenal 1 Wolves 1: Mkhitaryan fluke keeps Emery's unbeaten run going

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a fortunate late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Wolves, extending Arsenal's unbeaten run under Unai Emery to 16 matches.

The Gunners looked set to lose for the first time since August in any competition after struggling to fight back following Ivan Cavaleiro's early opener at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

But Mkhitaryan came off the bench to snatch a point for Arsenal, his cross from the right wing into the box evading everyone to creep into Rui Patricio's bottom-left corner with four minutes to go.

There was more late drama when Adama Traore was denied by Bernd Leno in stoppage time and Morgan Gibbs-White saw an effort crash back off the crossbar.

Arsenal's third consecutive draw in the Premier League leaves the Gunners three points behind rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, while Wolves end a three-game losing streak.