Arnautovic fit to face Manchester United - Pellegrini

Marko Arnautovic has been cleared to return from injury in a major boost to West Ham's hopes of springing a Premier League upset on Manchester United.

The Austria star hurt his knee in the 3-1 win at Everton earlier this month and was sorely missed in last weekend's scoreless draw against Chelsea.

Having rejoined training on Wednesday, he is now in line to start for Manuel Pellegrini's men against the team that was rumoured to be interested in signing him during the transfer window.

Arnautovic, 29, briefly played under Jose Mourinho at Inter and has since developed into a reliable focal point in attack for West Ham, netting three times in five appearances this term.

"Marko worked with the squad for the last three days of the week so I think he is 100 per cent fit for tomorrow," Pellegrini told a news conference on Friday.

Declan Rice is expected to join Arnautovic in the starting XI at London Stadium after impressing against Everton and Chelsea.

West Ham are attempting to tie the teenager to a new deal but Rice - whose international allegiance remains unconfirmed - is reported to have rejected the club's initial offer.

Pellegrini urged the versatile midfielder to forget about his contract situation and remain focused on football.

"I think he must try to continue having good performances [rather] than thinking about more or less money in this moment," the Hammers boss said.

"I don't think anybody in the club is stupid enough not to understand that he is not a young player anymore. I don't think he will have any problem with his contract in future."