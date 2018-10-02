Aguero probably the best striker in the world – former City forward Dickov

Sergio Aguero is probably the best striker in the world and Manchester City fans are lucky to have him, according to the club's former forward Paul Dickov.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a reported £35million after establishing himself as one of the world's most sought-after young talents in LaLiga.

He swiftly adapted to life in the Premier League and, although he has had some injury troubles over the years, that has not stopped him becoming a City great.

His famous title-clinching goal in his first season will ensure Aguero's time is always remembered at City, while the club's record goalscorer became their first player to pass the 200-goal mark and recently signed a new three-year deal.

Dickov, who spent eight years at City across two spells, considers himself privileged to be able to watch Aguero every week.

"Look, he has broken all sorts of records already," Dickov told Omnisport.

"He is already the record scorer at Manchester City, and for me he is simply one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best striker in his position.

"His movement is fantastic and, as an ex-striker, I love watching him play. I could watch 90 minutes of Manchester City, but I could also just watch 90 minutes of Sergio Aguero.

"He scores all sorts of goals; right foot, left foot, headers, and it's great for me, but it's great for all the Man City fans that he has committed himself to the future as well."