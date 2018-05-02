Salzburg boss Rose pledges 'maximum attacking power' against Marseille

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Marco Rose wants his players to call upon the heroics that saw off Lazio and seal a place in the Europa League final at Marseille's expense.

The Ligue 1 side hold a 2-0 advantage from last week's semi-final first leg at the Stade Velodrome thanks to goals from Florian Thauvin and Clinton N'Jie.

Nevertheless, Rose maintains he was broadly satisfied by the display the tournament outsiders produced and knows such comebacks are within the means of his players.

In the quarter-finals, Salzburg lost 4-2 at Lazio and fell further behind at their Red Bull Arena when Ciro Immobile broke the deadlock for the Italians 10 minutes into the second half.

But Moanes Dabour found an instant response, sparking a remarkable spell of four Salzburg goals in 20 minutes to wrap up a stunning 6-5 aggregate triumph.

"We need to set ourselves up for bringing maximum attacking power out onto the pitch and at the same time remaining patient," said Rose ahead of Thursday's return meeting.

"I had the feeling in Marseille that we were physically stronger and could have got more.

"We will try everything to overpower them and make them tired."

Rose added: "We dominated the first leg for long stretches and actually had Marseille under control. It is definitely the case that things are possible for us in the second leg.

"We have the chance on Thursday to snatch the momentum back and we want to put in another top performance in front of a full house."

Amadou Haidara scored Salzburg's second on that incredible night against Lazio last month and the 20-year-old Mali midfielder is under no illusions over the task at hand.

"We put in a very good performance in the first leg," he told reporters, echoing his coach's thoughts.

"We lacked a bit of luck, unfortunately, and didn't get the away goal we wanted.

"We need to make up for that at home, and need a performance like we had at home against Lazio.

"It will be very difficult, but it's doable."