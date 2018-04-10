This could be my last Champions League match, concedes Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon acknowledges he would be going out on a high if Wednesday's clash between Real Madrid and Juventus is to be his last Champions League match.

The goalkeeping great is out of contract at the end of the season, although he has yet to confirm his plans for next season.

As Juventus face Champions League elimination, having lost their quarter-final first leg 3-0, there is the possibility that he could bow out against the European champions - a prospect he would welcome if it came to pass.

"The important thing is that it's not the last Champions League match for Juventus," he told a pre-match news conference. "As far as I am concerned, there is the possibility [this is the last game], but it's not a possibilty that depresses me or gives me negative thoughts.

"If that is the case, I would have not minded when I was a child if my last match was at Real Madrid. You have to look at the positives."

And Buffon is relishing the opportunity to play at the Santiago Bernabeu again.

"Life has taught me not to wait for anything," he added. "It would be wonderful if something beautiful happened tomorrow, but I'm not expecting it.

"Every time I've played at the Bernabeu, the public have always been very good with us, very sportsmanlike."