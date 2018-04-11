Ronaldo to make 150th Champions League appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 150th appearance in the Champions League after being named in the Real Madrid team to face Juventus.

Ronaldo – who scored a sensational overhead kick in Madrid's 3-0 win in the first leg of the quarter-final – starts with Gareth Bale in attack.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has left Karim Benzema on the bench, while Jesus Vallejo fills in at the back for suspended captain Sergio Ramos, alongside Raphael Varane.

Juventus are without the banned forward Paulo Dybala, so Mario Mandzukic starts in attack with Gonzalo Higuain, while Massimiliano Allegri has brought Blaise Matuidi into midfield.

Ronaldo has scored in all six of his Champions League games against Juve and he has hit the net in every appearance in the competition this term, while Madrid are looking to secure a place in the Champions League semi-final for a record eighth consecutive season.

The Portugal star is the third-most capped player in Champions League history, behind Barcelona icon Xavi (151) and former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas (167).