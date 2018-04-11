Roma predict baby boom after Champions League comeback

Roma are predicting a whole new wave of fans in nine months' time after their incredible Champions League upset of Barcelona sparked euphoric scenes in the Italian capital.

Eusebio Di Francesco's underdogs battled back from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to win 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico and advance to the semi-finals on away goals.

The extraordinary comeback sent players and fans alike into delirium, leading the Giallorossi to post a cheeky update on Twitter about the passion of the celebrations.

It seems Rome may soon be home to a few more children named Kostas.