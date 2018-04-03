Roma must park the bus against Barca, says Tacchinardi

Roma will need to "park the bus” to have any chance against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final, according to former winner Alessio Tacchinardi.

The Giallorossi travel to Camp Nou for Wednesday's opening leg as they look to reach the semi-finals of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1984.

But Tacchinardi, who won the trophy with Juventus in 1995-96, believes Roma have little hope of making it to the last four against a side who are unbeaten in Europe and LaLiga this season.

Tacchinardi told Omnisport: "Roma stand no chance. This season's Barcelona is possibly one of the best of the last 20 years. Even their bench is deep.

"Messi is reaching amazing levels again and even to stop only him is not easy. Roma would need two perfect games.

"Like it or not, you park the bus. If you attack them and leave them 50 metres, they will kill you."