Real Madrid's pass master: Isco matches Xavi in Champions League win over Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo may have stolen the show but Isco produced a passing masterclass in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League away win over Juventus on Tuesday, according to Opta.

Ronaldo scored two goals, the second of them an outrageous overhead kick that led to a standing ovation from the home fans, to put the reigning champions in complete control of the quarter-final tie at the halfway stage.

But midfielder Isco was also outstanding for the LaLiga giants, justifying his selection ahead of Gareth Bale by completing all 54 of his pass attempts before he was substituted in the 75th minute.

The Spain international - who provided the assist for Ronaldo to break the deadlock in the third minute - became the first player to record a 100 per cent completion rate when attempting 50 or more passes in the competition in four years.

It will come as no surprise that Xavi was the last man to achieve the feat, the Barcelona legend going an astonishing 95 for 95 in a Champions League fixture in April 2014.