Real Madrid need new level to beat Bayern - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid must perform better than ever to overcome Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Los Blancos are in the box seat to advance in their bid for a three-peat as they defend a 2-1 advantage at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

However, the back-to-back Champions League winners coughed up the same lead against the Bavarians in the quarter-finals last season and needed a rush of goals in extra-time to progress.

Real also gave up a 3-0 lead to Juventus in this year's last eight, before a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put them through.

Zidane, who watched a heavily-changed team beat Leganes 2-1 in LaLiga on Saturday, is eager to safeguard against another slip-up on home soil.

"We are going to take part in a huge match. I ask my players to play like they have never done in their history, because we are going to need it to reach the final," Zidane told reporters.

"I don't know if what happened to us against Juventus [in the quarter-finals] and Bayern last year helps us.

"We have to play a huge match. We have to be as good as ever to be able to qualify. We are prepared and have great determination. We will play our game of the year."

Gareth Bale pressed his claims for a start against Bayern by opening the scoring in the unconvincing victory over Leganes, which saw 10 players rotated out of the team that won in Munich.