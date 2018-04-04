Messi, Busquets back for Barcelona's Champions League clash with Roma

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been passed fit to be included in Barcelona's team for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Roma.

Messi returns to the starting XI after his crucial cameo off the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Sevilla, the forward grabbing his side a point with an 89th-minute equaliser to protect Barca's unbeaten league record.

The Argentina superstar had been struggling with a muscular problem of late, the injury forcing him to miss Argentina's March friendlies against Italy and Spain.

Busquets, meanwhile, was unavailable for the LaLiga fixture against Sevilla as he continued his recovery from a fractured toe suffered against Chelsea on March 14.

However, the midfielder makes his comeback as Barca host their Italian opponents in the first leg of the quarter-final at Camp Nou.

Roma will have to do without Radja Nainggolan, however, as the midfielder failed to recover from a hamstring problem in time to make their matchday squad.