Mane back for Liverpool as Roma make changes for Champions League second leg

Sadio Mane is fit to start for Liverpool against a Roma side who have switched formation for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Reportedly struggling with a hamstring problem, forward Mane was not risked in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with struggling Stoke City.

However, the Senegal international returns for the crucial game at the Stadio Olimpico, while captain Jordan Henderson and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have overcome knocks picked up at the weekend to play.

Georginio Wijnaldum is selected in the absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Liverpool's 5-2 win at Anfield last Tuesday.

As for Roma, Eusebio Di Francesco appears to have reverted to a 4-3-3 system after the decision to field a three-man defence backfired spectacularly in the first leg.

Centre-back Juan Jesus is dropped as the hosts field Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick in a front three spearheaded by Edin Dzeko.

Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti, who scored Roma's second goal from the penalty spot in the first meeting, are both missing for the hosts due to injury.

After defeating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate, Real Madrid await the winners in the final.