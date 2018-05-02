Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker

Roma could not pull off a miracle comeback to match their quarter-final victory over Barcelona, but their last-four defeat to Liverpool did set a new Champions League record.

The Serie A club's 4-2 win at the Stadio Olimpico was not enough to overturn Liverpool's first-leg advantage, the Reds progressing 7-6 on aggregate.

But the scoreline smashed the record for the total number of goals scored in a Champions League semi-final.

The previous marker of 10 had stood for 20 years, with Juventus' 6-4 win against Monaco the existing best for goals scored, but the 13 netted across two legs in Liverpool and Rome will take some beating.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the final on May 26.