Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels says the pain of losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals will stay with him long into the future.

Facing a 2-1 first-leg deficit, Bayern battled to a commendable but ultimately fruitless 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu as they fell narrowly short of a final berth.

Karim Benzema's brace - the second courtesy of a costly Sven Ulreich error - stamped the Bundesliga champions' exit, which came at the hands of the team that beat them in last year's quarter-finals.

Hummels felt Jupp Heynckes' side did enough to advance this time around, a view he revealed was shared by former Bayern midfielder and Germany team-mate Toni Kroos.

"We deserved it. Toni told me after the game: 'We did not win that thing. You only have yourselves to blame that you are not in the final.' Unfortunately he is right," Hummels told reporters.

"I think it's an even bigger disappointment [than 2017] because throughout the game we were so close to knocking out one of the best teams in the world, which is rare.

"But somehow Real gets through these matches again and again this year.

"These games are things to remember after your career. But honestly, I think it will hurt in 10 years."

Madrid's scare followed a close shave against Juventus in the previous round, when they threw away a three-goal lead before Cristiano Ronaldo's contentious stoppage-time penalty settled the tie.

Hummels, however, believes Zinedine Zidane's men are worthy finalists.

"Real were almost out against Juve, they were almost out against us now, and yet they are deservedly in the final because they had a real punch this year from the start of the group stage and also each round afterwards," he said.

"If you keep getting there, you just have to acknowledge that."