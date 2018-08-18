Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut ended in a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo, though it was substitute Federico Bernardeschi who was the reigning Serie A champions' stoppage-time hero.

Despite leading through Sami Khedira's early strike, Mariusz Stepinski's first-half header and Emanuele Giaccherini's penalty after the break ensured Chievo led.

Mattia Bani's own goal levelled matters with 15 minutes to go and Mario Mandzukic thought he had won the game for Juventus only for VAR to disallow the goal, with Ronaldo having possibly handled and collided with goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the build-up.

Yet Bernardeschi turned home Alex Sandro's cross in the 93rd minute to give Ronaldo and Juve a winning start.