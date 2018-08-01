Vidal signing would put Inter on par with Juve - Berti

Nicola Berti believes Inter will be at the same level as Serie A champions Juventus if they complete a reported swoop for ex-Bianconeri star Arturo Vidal.

Inter have already brought in Radja Nainggolan this off-season, but they continue to be linked with other elite midfielders - including World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric - and a deal for Bayern Munich's Vidal is said to be close.

Juventus have bolstered their own squad with the sensational signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but former Inter man Berti claims Vidal's arrival would put the Nerazzurri on par with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

"Vidal at Inter would be super," Berti told La Tercera. "If we sign him, I will be very excited.

"I like him very much as a player. He likes to score, to get around the pitch. He is a player who gives a lot, who fights each ball. I hope it is true that he is signing.

"He will contribute a lot, as a player and as a leader. With Vidal, we will be at the same level as Juventus. I assure you. We are going to fight the Scudetto and I hope that we also play a good role in the Champions League."

On the prospect of a Vidal-Nainggolan pairing in midfield, Berti added: "Imagine! They are two great players, with great quality and energy."