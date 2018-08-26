Strootman left out of Roma squad as Marseille move edges closer

Kevin Strootman's expected move to Marseille seems to be edging closer after the midfielder was left out of Roma's squad for their Serie A match against Atalanta.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has confirmed discussions are ongoing with Marseille over a move for Strootman, who joined from PSV in 2013.

And it seems the midfielder's switch to the Ligue 1 club is nearing completion, with Di Francesco omitting the Netherlands international out of his squad for Monday's clash at Stadio Olimpico.

Strootman, 28, would be the third star to leave Roma this transfer window, with Radja Nainggolan having joined Serie A rivals Inter and Alisson moving to Liverpool for a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Roma have brought in a host of new signings, however, and Strootman's place in midfield is likely to be filled by Steven N'Zonzi, who joined from Sevilla.

Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Davide Santon, Robin Olsen and Ante Coric are among the new players brought in by busy sporting director Monchi.