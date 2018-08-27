Spalletti rues same old Inter failings

Luciano Spalletti was left frustrated after Inter threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Torino on Sunday, claiming: "These moments have characterised Inter in recent years."

Inter led through first-half goals from Ivan Perisic and Stefan de Vrij, putting the hosts on course for what looked set to be their first Serie A win of the season.

But Torino improved in the second half and a stunning Iago Falque pass set up Andrea Belotti to pull one back, before Soualiho Meite squeezed home the leveller.

"It's difficult to explain the reason for which a misread 40-yard ball can change a game when we were two goals up," said Spalletti.

"Having conceded the first goal, certain mental pressures returned and we didn’t react in the right way.

"These moments have characterised Inter in recent years. It also happened last season and today it cost us the win."

Asked what role he saw Inter playing in the title race this season, following their opening defeat to Sassuolo and Sunday's draw, Spalletti added: "We are a team that must fight at the top together with four or five other sides.

"However, to remain at a certain level then we must still build a specific type of mentality.

"To win every single match isn't easy and we must still make steps forward.

"We put in a bad performance in Reggio Emilia [against Sassuolo], whereas today we lost our way after conceding a silly goal, which then gave Torino confidence."