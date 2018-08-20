Sorrentino thanks Ronaldo for support after injury

Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a "legend" as he thanked the Juventus superstar for his well wishes after being left with a broken nose, whiplash and a bruised shoulder.

Sorrentino, 39, was involved in a collision with Ronaldo during Saturday's last-gasp 3-2 loss to Serie A champions Juventus – the former forced from the field on a stretcher.

Chievo veteran Sorrentino's head connected with Ronaldo's thigh as he came out to meet a cross in the closing minutes of the league opener at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Sorrentino's partner Sara Ruggeri was less than impressed with former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo, saying she "cannot admire this champion" following the clash.

However, Sorrentino wrote via Twitter: "I received a message of closeness and prompt recovery from Cristiano Ronaldo. Thank you Legend!"

Sorrentino is in his second spell with Chievo, having left for Palermo in 2013 before turning two years ago.