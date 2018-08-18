Ronaldo handed Juventus debut against Chievo

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Juventus debut in the reigning Serie A champions' season-opening clash at Chievo.

The Portugal star, who moved to the Bianconeri after nine years at Real Madrid, has been named in Massimiliano Allegri's team for Juve's first competitive game of the season.

Defender Leonardo Bonucci, back at the club after spending last year with AC Milan, starts at centre-back alongside Giorgio Chiellini, while €40.4million man Joao Cancelo is at right-back.

Emre Can, recruited in the transfer window from Liverpool, is on the bench.

With long-serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon having moved to Paris Saint-Germain, Wojciech Szczesny will assume the starting role between the posts, ahead of new signing Mattia Perin.