Ronaldo achieves Juve scoring feat last managed by John Charles

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a notable landmark on Saturday when scoring his 10th goal of the Serie A season against Fiorentina.

Ronaldo converted a late penalty in Juventus' 3-0 win, keeping the reigning champions firmly on course to pick up yet another Scudetto.

In doing so, the former Real Madrid forward became the first Juve player to register at least 10 goals inside 14 rounds of his maiden Serie A campaign since John Charles, back in 1957-58.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgio Chiellini were also on target in Juve's latest win, which took them 11 points clear at the top of the table.