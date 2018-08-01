Roma must work, work, work to improve on fine campaign, says Di Francesco

Eusebio Di Francesco admits Roma have their work cut out to improve on last season, but he is content with the club's transfer activity.

The former Sassuolo coach enjoyed a hugely successful first year in charge at the Stadio Olimpico, taking Roma to the last four of the Champions League and securing their place in the coming season's competition.

However, Di Francesco acknowledges that while the club continue to strive for improvement that may be difficult this year.

"With our great desire to grow and improve, it is difficult," he said after a 4-2 International Champions Cup win over Barcelona.

"But we have to renew ourselves and continue to have ambition. We have to make sure we have young people coming in. There is no magic wand to do it, but you need to work, work, work."

Roma have been busy in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Robin Olsen, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert, while moving on Alisson and Radja Nainggolan for big fees.

And despite the failure to land Malcom, who instead went to Tuesday's opponents Barca, Di Francesco says his side's business is almost complete.

"We do not have to crowd the squad," he said. "Our sporting director [Monchi] is very tired, he's not in the market but we're evaluating some choices. Most of the team is there.

"I do not want too many players, I do not want 30. I want every player to have the chance to play and show their skills."

On Malcom, Di Francesco added: "I was calm. If Barcelona wanted him, that means we identified him well.

"I'm happy with what I have. If he has chosen Barcelona, I cannot do anything about it."