Roma chief Pallotta makes light of De Laurentiis claim

Roma president James Pallotta has poked fun at Napoli counterpart Aurelio De Laurentiis for suggesting the Giallorossi share the same owner as Premier League side Liverpool.

The outspoken De Laurentiis raised eyebrows on Friday when he claimed a "little bird" had informed him of the alleged hidden arrangement several years ago.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the Italian film producer said his suspicion was heightened by the Reds' signing of goalkeeper Alisson from Roma for a fee potentially rising to €72.5million.

Pallotta and John W. Henry, who heads up the Fenway Sports Group behind Liverpool, are both American.

The billionaire Roma chief mocked the remarks, with his club quoting him on Twitter as saying: "What do you think De Laurentiis is smoking over there in Naples?

"If he finds that little bird again, he'll find out we also own Barca and Bayern".

Alisson's move to Liverpool saw him follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah, who left Stadio Olimpico for Anfield just over 12 months earlier.