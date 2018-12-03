Rocchi made good decisions, even sending me off! - Spalletti defends ref

Luciano Spalletti defended the performance of referee Gianluca Rocchi in Inter's exhilarating 2-2 draw at Roma, saying the official made several good decisions including the one to send him off.

The Nerazzurri were twice pegged back in Sunday's Serie A encounter, with Cengiz Under's stunning strike and an Aleksandar Kolarov penalty cancelling out Keita Balde Diao's effort and Mauro Icardi's thumping header.

Roma were incensed in the first half when Rocchi opted not to award a spot-kick for an apparent Danilo D'Ambrosio trip on Nicolo Zaniolo, with Roma legend Francesco Totti questioning why VAR did not spot the offence when discussing the incident after the game.

But Spalletti, who was dismissed late on for dissent, believes the official had a good game.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said: "We were told that if there is a 50-50 situation, it should be viewed.

"But then people complain there are too many incidents and then it drags the game on too much.

"I thought Rocchi made a lot of good decisions, including the one to send me off, as I over-reacted on the touchline.

"It was an exciting counter-attack, he interrupted it and I lost my temper. It's fair."

Inter's draw means they head into Friday's Derby d'Italia at Juventus 11 points adrift of the Serie A leaders, while Roma are seventh amid growing pressure on boss Eusebio Di Francesco.

But Spalletti feels a point each suited all parties.

"It was a very entertaining match for all watching and I think a valuable point for both teams," he added.

"It shows we are on the right track and what we need to improve on."