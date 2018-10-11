Paqueta to AC Milan not done yet – Flamengo

Flamengo director of sport Carlos Noval denied AC Milan have reached a deal to sign star Lucas Paqueta, though he believes a transfer could be finalised in "two weeks".

According to reports, Serie A side Milan have agreed a €35million deal to sign Brazilian attacking midfielder Paqueta in January.

The 21-year-old – with two Brazil caps to his name after making his Flamengo debut in 2016 – has also been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Noval, however, said Paqueta's proposed switch to Milan was not completed yet.

"It's not a done deal with Milan yet and we prefer to talk only when things are done and dusted," Noval told Tuttomercatoweb.

"We are talking. Negotiations are on-going, but as far as we are concerned, they are not closed yet.

"I do think it can be finalised in two weeks, though. It should be a couple of weeks, yes."

Paqueta has scored 17 goals in 88 appearances for boyhood club Flamengo.

The Brazil international – who made his international bow against the United States in August – is Flamengo's leading scorer this season with nine goals.