English Premier League
Serie A

Napoli's Chiriches to have surgery after ACL tear

Napoli's Chiriches to have surgery after ACL tear

Getty Images

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches will have surgery on Monday after it was confirmed he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

The centre-back came off in the 31st minute of Romania's 0-0 Nations League draw with Montenegro in Ploiesti on Friday.

Medical tests have since shown he suffered a ligament tear and will undergo an operation, Napoli confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Chiriches only made seven Serie A appearances last season and was yet to appear under Carlo Ancelotti in 2018-19.

He joined the club from Tottenham in 2015 for a reported fee of £4.5million.

Previous Portugal boss Santos backs Ronaldo to find scoring
Read
Portugal boss Santos backs Ronaldo to find scoring form
Next A better record than Ronaldo and Messi: Pjanic hig
Read
A better record than Ronaldo and Messi: Pjanic highlights Dzeko's importance