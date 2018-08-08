Milinkovic-Savic worth more than Pogba, says Lazio president

Lazio president Claudio Lotito claimed midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is worth more than Manchester United's Paul Pogba, suggesting the Serbian is "much stronger".

Milinkovic-Savic has been the subject of persistent rumours linking him with a move away from Lazio, where he has been one of the club's top performers since arriving from Genk in August 2015.

The 23-year-old is reportedly being tracked by Lazio's Serie A rivals Juventus and AC Milan as well as Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Lotito said no offers for the player have been made since 2017.

"Sergej is the best young player on the world scene, with huge potential," Lotito told Corriere della Sera.

"I have not received any official offers either from Milan or Juventus, let alone from Real or United.

"Of course, I do not push to sell him but if you ask me how much he is worth then I remember that last year, August 29, I refused a €110 million offer."

Milinkovic-Savic scored 12 goals in 35 Serie A appearances as Lazio finished fifth in 2017-18, before playing in all three of Serbia's games at the World Cup.

Lotito indicated that he may be willing to part with the playmaker should an offer in excess of the €105 million that Manchester United paid for Pogba were to arrive.

"How much has Pogba been sold to Manchester? €105 million?" said Lotito. "So Milinkovic is worth more, because he is much stronger.

"And be clear, I'm not interested in technical counterparts or loan-type formulas."