Mandzukic to miss Manchester United trip

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester United.

The Croatian suffered a sprained left ankle during training on Monday and has therefore been left out of the 20-man squad travelling to England.

The Serie A champions are otherwise mostly at full strength, with Emre Can the only other major absentee as he recovers from a thyroid problem.

Juve head into the match at Old Trafford as leaders of Group H, having claimed six points from a possible six this season. United are two points further back in second place.