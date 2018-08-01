English Premier League
Serie A

Lazio sign Badelj and Correa

Lazio sign Badelj and Correa

Getty Images

Lazio have completed the signings of Milan Badelj and Joaquin Correa, the club have confirmed.

Croatia international Badelj was a free agent after leaving Fiorentina, while Correa joins from Sevilla in a reported €20million deal.

Both players underwent medicals on Monday, with Lazio announcing their arrivals a day later.

Badelj, who spent four years with Fiorentina, has signed a four-year deal.

Former Sampdoria winger Correa has agreed a five-year contract, having started 15 LaLiga matches in each of his two seasons with Sevilla.

Previous Roma must work, work, work to improve on fine camp
Read
Roma must work, work, work to improve on fine campaign, says Di Francesco
Next Higuain arrives in Milan ahead of expected Rossone
Read
Higuain arrives in Milan ahead of expected Rossoneri loan