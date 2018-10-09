Lasagna marks Italy call with new Udinese deal

Kevin Lasagna has marked his first Italy call-up by signing a new contract with Udinese to 2023.
Lasagna was added to the Azzurri squad as a replacement for the injured Simone Zaza on Tuesday, with Italy facing Ukraine and Poland in the coming days.
And the 26-year-old capped a memorable day by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with his club.
"This is definitely a day that will stay with me for a while," Lasagna told Udinese's website.
"The call arrived today in the early afternoon: I was in Mantua and immediately rushed to Udine to get my boots.
"Tonight I will really struggle to fall asleep."
Lasagna - who scored 12 Serie A goals in the 2017-18 season - gets his chance with Italy coach Roberto Mancini leaving out Nice striker Mario Balotelli and Torino's Andrea Belotti.
Italy face Ukraine in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on Poland in the Nations League four days later.