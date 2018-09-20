Juventus proved their quality after Ronaldo red card - Bonucci

Juventus proved they are a great team after overcoming Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial sending off to beat Valencia 2-0 in the Champions League, according to Leonardo Bonucci.

Ronaldo was shown a straight red card 29 minutes into his Champions League debut for Juve following an off-the-ball incident with Jeison Murillo in the Group H at the Mestalla.

The 33-year-old was reduced to tears as he left the pitch, and as per UEFA rules is banned for at least one match, with the body's disciplinary panel retaining the right to extend the ban – meaning he could miss a return to Old Trafford to face former club Manchester United.

Two penalties from Miralem Pjanic secured the points for Juve, though, and Bonucci, who criticised referee Felix Brych, claimed that coming out on top in the circumstances will provide a foundation for their entire campaign.

"Ronaldo was angry, of course. The referee saw what he saw – not very well – and we overcame the obstacles," Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

"We proved that we are a team, a great team, despite the obstacles that were presented during the game. We brought home a victory that is fundamental for the whole season.

"As far as I could see, it was a pretty normal clash. Murillo put his hands on Ronaldo first, he reacted, but these things can happen and we must be stronger than everyone and everything."