Juventus first Italian club to have Under-23s admitted to league pyramid

Juventus have become the first Italian club to have a second team admitted to the professional league pyramid.

The Old Lady's Under-23s will begin life in Serie C – Italy's third tier – and will be able to compete as high as Serie B, with promotion to the top flight an impossibility.

Having met the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) requisite requirements, Juve's admittance was confirmed on Friday.

Former Fiorentina midfielder Mauro Zironelli is set to take charge of the Under-23s and their season will begin on August 25.

Cavese and Imolese have also been admitted to Serie C, as FIGC announced in a statement.

It read: "Prato and Como have not been admitted to the Serie C 2018-19 championship.

"The extraordinary commissioner for FIGC, Roberto Fabbricini, having examined the request from the two clubs above and verified that the clubs did not comply with the minimal requirements, has rejected both admission requests.

"Instead Cavese, Imolese and the second squad of Juventus have been admitted to the championship."