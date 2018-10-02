Juventus 3 Young Boys 0: Dybala hits hat-trick as Ronaldo watches on

Paulo Dybala stepped up in the absence of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League as his hat-trick helped Juventus coast to a 3-0 win over 10-man Young Boys.

With Ronaldo watching on at the Allianz Stadium as he served out a one-game ban following his red card against Valencia, Dybala helped the Serie A champions make it two wins from two in Group H.

His first was a wonderfully timed volley from Leonardo Bonucci long pass, the centre-back's inch-perfect delivery dropping over the head of Mohamed Ali Camara to allow his team-mate to steer the ball in with his left foot.

His second was more about attacking instincts than technical ability, the forward tapping home the rebound after Young Boys goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos failed to steer Blaise Matuidi's stinging drive from the edge of the penalty area away from danger.

Dybala could have recorded a first-half treble had he made better contact with a first-time effort from Federico Bernardeschi’s cut-back cross, while a right-footed finish when through on goal soon after the break was kept out by a post.

However, his third eventually arrived in the 69th minute when he stretched out to poke home under pressure into an unguarded net, converting Juan Cuadrado's square pass from the right.

As well as conceding three goals for a second successive outing in the competition, Young Boys had to play out the closing stages a man down after defender Camara picked up two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

What it means: Juve march on without their main man

Who needs Ronaldo, right? Juventus signed the Portugal forward in the hope he can help them end a run of near misses in Europe, including losing two of the last four Champions League finals.

Yet while having Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer will come in handy if they reach the latter stages of this year's competition, the Italian side have shown they can prosper just fine without him. Against Valencia they rolled up their sleeves and found a way to win when down to 10 men, while they were ruthlessly efficient in dismissing Young Boys on home soil.



Dybala takes centre stage

The Argentina international found the net just once in the competition last season as Juventus reached the quarter-finals but has already trebled that tally. While no longer the centre of attention following Ronaldo's arrival at the Allianz Stadium, the 24-year-old remains a key player in Allegri’s squad.



Von Ballmoos offers helping hand

Young Boys travelled to Turin knowing they faced a tall order, particularly after they were outclassed by Manchester United on home soil in their opener. There was little they could do to deny Juve's opener but goalkeeper Von Ballmoos gifted Dybala a second, allowing the hosts to coast to victory.



What's next?

Juventus will have Ronaldo available again in Europe for their mouth-watering doubleheader against his former club, Manchester United, but first up is a Serie A trip to Udinese on Saturday. Young Boys, meanwhile, will hope to open their account in the competition when they host Valencia next, with the return fixture taking place on Spanish soil on November 7. They host Luzern in domestic action on Saturday.