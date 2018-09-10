Inter confirm Martinez still suffering with haematoma in calf

Inter have learned that striker Lautaro Martinez is still suffering from the effects of a haematoma after the Argentina international underwent a scan on Monday.

Martinez, who joined Inter in pre-season reportedly for an initial €23million, has endured a slow start to life in Serie A due to fitness problems.

The 21-year-old has played two league games but the injury ultimately laid him low for Inter's final match before the international break – a 3-0 win at Bologna.

Martinez still travelled to the United States for Argentina's friendly with Guatemala but was unable to feature due to the haematoma, and Inter's medical staff requested his return to Italy for further examinations.

The forward stayed with the group before travelling back on Saturday, and Monday's scan revealed the issue – a solid swelling of clotted blood within tissues – is yet to fully heal.

Inter have not given Martinez a timeframe for recovery but he is unlikely to play against Parma on Saturday.