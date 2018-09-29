I can't think of Conte – Gattuso focused on lifting Milan

Gennaro Gattuso insisted the rumours of Antonio Conte being a target for AC Milan is not affecting his work, despite accepting the club will "take action" if results do not improve.

Ex-Juventus and Italy boss Conte has been continually linked with a move to San Siro since leaving Chelsea in July.

The speculation has ramped up throughout an unconvincing start to the campaign that has done little to suggest the Rossoneri are any closer to ending a seven-year wait for a major trophy.

Ahead of Sunday's tough trip to Sassuolo, where Milan will attempt to improve on three straight Serie A draws and move out of the bottom half, a defiant Gattuso reaffirmed his determination to make a success of the post.

"I can't think of Conte or who will arrive," he told a news conference.

"I work for Milan, I try to do my job with great professionalism and I do not give anything to anyone.

"I make the choices and I am the first person responsible. When results don't come, it's right for the club to take action, but I feel the trust and I just have to think about winning matches.

"Then the others will decide, but I have to work professionally and with commitment."

Gattuso, who took over from Vincenzo Montella late last year, signed a new three-year contract in April.