Fiorentina loan Pjaca from Juventus

Fiorentina have captured Juventus winger Marko Pjaca on a one-year loan with an option to complete a permanent purchase for €20million.

The move has been made for an initial fee of €2m and could mark the end of 23-year-old Pjaca's time in Turin.

He joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 and started brightly before an anterior cruciate ligament injury wrecked much of his 2017.

The Croatia international was given the chance to regain fitness during a loan spell with Schalke in the second half of last season but made just seven Bundesliga appearances.

However, Pjaca was included in Zlatko Dalic's World Cup squad and appeared off the bench in the final defeat to France.

Viola boss Stefano Pioli will now hope to extract the best from a player once described as an "extraordinary" talent by Massimiliano Allegri.