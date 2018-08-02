Dybala bids farewell to AC Milan-bound Higuain

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has shared a fond farewell to Gonzalo Higuain as the 31-year-old finalises a move to AC Milan.

Argentina striker Higuain is expected to join the Rossoneri on an initial one-year loan deal worth €18million after undergoing a medical on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli man will make the switch alongside defender Mattia Caldara, with Leonardo Bonucci headed in the opposite direction.

Dybala has been Higuain's strike partner throughout his two seasons in Turin and the countrymen, who were both part of Argentina's World Cup squad, have struck up a close friendship.

In a social media post, Dybala wrote: "Good luck brother, it was very nice to share these years of victories, goals and titles!"

The pair netted a combined 73 times across the past two Serie A seasons as Juve continued their dominance in Italy.