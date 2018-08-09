Chelsea made an unthinkable offer for Rugani – agent

Daniele Rugani's agent Davide Torchia revealed Chelsea made a huge offer for the Juventus defender, though the Serie A champions have no plans to sell the Italian.

Rugani, 24, has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea throughout the transfer window after former Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

A reunion was on the cards following the pair's time together at Empoli, that was until AC Milan signed centre-back Mattia Caldara from Juve.

"Juventus have no desire to sell him, not even for a high price which, among other things, no-one in Italy could afford," Torchia told RMC Sport.

"However, the player has never asked to leave. Only when a very important offer arrives is it normal to listen, but Juventus have rejected all kinds of offers to keep him in Turin.

"Chelsea made a really big bid, which was close to being unthinkable for me, but Juventus didn't relent.

"[Sami] Khedira played only 10 more games than Daniele last season. I think Rugani can play even more this season."