Allegri: Juventus will fine Costa

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Juventus will fine Douglas Costa after he was sent off for spitting against Sassuolo, and expects the winger to face a long ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo's double was overshadowed by Costa's shocking antics at Allianz Stadium, as the former Bayern Munich man was dismissed in the closing stages for spitting at Federico Di Francesco, having already elbowed and headbutted his opponent.

Costa looks set for a minimum three-match suspension and Allegri, who believes that the Brazilian fell for provocation, revealed that a club fine will also be issued.

"It's only right that he is fined, and he certainly will be," Allegri told reporters.

"I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long."