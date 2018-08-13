English Premier League
Serie A

AC Milan send Locatelli on loan to Sassuolo

AC Milan send Locatelli on loan to Sassuolo

Getty Images

AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli has completed a loan move to Sassuolo, who have an obligation to purchase the midfielder.

Locatelli burst on to the scene as a teenager with a wondergoal in a 1-0 Serie A defeat of Juventus in October 2016.

But the 20-year-old started only five league games in the 2017-18 season and has been allowed to leave by coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Sassuolo are reported to have paid €2million to loan Locatelli, while the permanent deal to be completed next year is said to be worth €12m.

Previous Kalinic explains why he rejected World Cup medal
Read
Kalinic explains why he rejected World Cup medal
Next Keita living childhood dream after securing Inter
Read
Keita living childhood dream after securing Inter switch