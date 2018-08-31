AC Milan 2 Roma 1: Cutrone late show thrills San Siro

Patrick Cutrone gave AC Milan lift-off in Serie A this season as the substitute snatched a 2-1 victory over Roma deep into stoppage time at San Siro.

Stand-out recruits Gonzalo Higuain and Steven N'Zonzi each had goals ruled out via VAR reviews for their respective sides after Roma defender Federico Fazio cancelled out Franck Kessie's 40th-minute opener.

It was a frustrating night in front of goal for Higuain but the ex-Juventus man turned provider in the 95th minute, threading a fine pass for Cutrone to slot home.

Gennaro Gattuso led raucous celebrations as his team bounced back from last weekend's chastening 3-2 loss at Napoli, while Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma are now winless since the opening weekend.