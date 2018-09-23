AC Milan 2 Atalanta 2: Last-gasp Rigoni rescues a point

Substitute Emiliano Rigoni scored a 91st-minute equaliser to earn Atalanta a 2-2 Serie A draw against AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

The visitors twice came from behind following a poor start, with Gonzalo Higuain taking less than two minutes to put Milan ahead in fine fashion with his third strike in as many games.

Alejandro Gomez's equaliser was no less than Gian Piero Gasperini's men deserved early in the second half, but Giacomo Bonaventura capped a dynamic midfield performance with a goal just after the hour mark.

Ricardo Rodriguez appeared to have saved the three points with a goal-line clearance from Marten de Roon with one minute remaining, but Rigoni pounced on a rebound to secure a share of the spoils for Atalanta in stoppage time.