Zlatan Ibrahimovic vowed to play on for as long as possible after recovering from a serious knee injury but told LA Galaxy to enjoy his presence while it lasts.

The 36-year-old striker was sidelined for much of 2017 after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage while playing in the Europa League for Manchester United.

But the talismanic Swede has bounced back to his goalscoring best at the Galaxy, where he has scored 12 goals in his last 11 MLS matches.

Ibrahimovic has no intentions of calling time on his career and when asked whether he might end his career Los Angeles said: "Let's see because I feel alive now.

"I had this injury, but afterwards people forget because after three months I showed everybody that I'm still alive. Actually, I did it after two minutes when I came here.

"I feel good, I feel fresh and I'm happy here. I like my team-mates, I like the club, I like the people around it and I like the city.

"I want to help the club. I want to help the people around. I want to help my team-mates win and I'm here for the moment, so all of you should enjoy [it] while I'm here.

"I want to play football for as long as I can because after the injury the answer was that I couldn't play again.

"I just love what I do and I want to do it as long as I can. Obviously the physical part, the condition and this, if it's not answering then it's time to say, 'I did my job' and stop.

"But I'm not there yet and I feel good."