Rooney to MLS: Mourinho, Moyes back DC United switch

Jose Mourinho and David Moyes offered messages of support to Wayne Rooney as England and Manchester United's record goalscorer reportedly considers a move to DC United.

Rooney was reportedly close to moving to MLS at the end of last season, but instead rejoined Everton at the end of a 13-year trophy-laden spell at Manchester United.

Moyes and Mourinho both coached Rooney during his period at Old Trafford, the Scot overseeing the striker's breakthrough at Everton too, and both managers believe the 32-year-old can be a success in America.

Rooney's former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard both headed to MLS in the latter stages of their career, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Patrick Vieira both working in the league now.

"When he made it at Everton, his boyhood club, the world was surprised with that kid," Mourinho said of Rooney after United's 0-0 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Thursday.

"Then he goes to Manchester United and has an incredible career. Then he's in the Premier League again with Everton, so I think his career in England was perfect.

"What next? He decides. MLS? In MLS you have always some iconic players who are going to end their career there. You have Gerrard, Lampard, Vieira, so many of them. Now you have Zlatan and Wayne. So I just hope he enjoys it.

"Of course he will bring the attention that MLS needs to attract more people to steal from the other sports that normally the American people are in love with."

Moyes predicted Rooney will go on to be an MLS success story if he completes a move to DC United that is reported to be worth around £12million.

"Wayne has been a great player and probably one of the best players to grace the last era of football," the West Ham boss said.

"I really enjoyed him at Everton - he was really young then - I really enjoyed him at Manchester United, he helped me a lot then.

"So, I've got to say, if he chooses to go, DC will be getting a good player. He can play in a couple of roles, he's a brilliant goalscorer and I still think he has got more to give."