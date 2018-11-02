Rooney proud of DC spirit despite MLS play-off exit

Wayne Rooney hailed the performance of DC United this season despite their MLS play-off exit to Columbus Crew on Thursday.

When the 33-year-old arrived in June the club were bottom of the Eastern Conference and facing an almighty challenge to even make the knockout stages.

However, they clawed their way into the play-offs with a game to spare, Rooney scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists as they finished fourth in the table.

Progressing to the Conference semi-finals proved a step too far, though, as DC were knocked out on penalties at Audi Field after the game had finished 2-2 after extra time.

Columbus prevailed 3-2 in the shoot-out - Rooney missing his spot-kick - to book a clash with New York Red Bulls.

Despite DC's season ending prematurely, the former England captain was proud of their performances since his arrival and hopes they can continue to improve in 2019.

"It's disappointing," Rooney told reporters. "But for us as a team, I think we can be proud of what we achieved over the last few months.

"I think today's game, the crowd, the atmosphere, the way it was, it was fantastic.

"It showed the team has come a long way and we can be proud of our performances, and obviously try to build on this now for next season."