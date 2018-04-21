Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS

Luka Modric has left open the possibility of a future move to join Zlatan Ibrahimovic in MLS if he is unable to finish his career with Real Madrid.

Croatia international Modric, 32, is nearing the end of his sixth season in LaLiga, having joined from Tottenham in 2012.

Like many, he has been intrigued by the circus surrounding Ibrahimovic's recent switch to LA Galaxy and is not ruling out treading a similar path.

The former Barcelona forward has netted three goals in as many matches since arriving from Manchester United and Modric admits he tries to keep an eye on the enigmatic striker, providing kick-off times are favourable.

"It's difficult [to watch because of the time zones]. Sometimes I watch the games when they are early in Europe," Modric told SVT Sport.

"[Ibrahimovic] was such a big player in Europe the last 10 to 20 years. I would like him to play football a bit longer, to watch him, to see his magic like he did in past years.

"You never know what can happen.

"I still have two more years on my contract with Real Madrid. I'm happy. I always said that I would like to finish my career in Madrid if it’s possible.

"But if not, maybe I can see myself also [in America]."