MLS Review: Red Bulls top Atlanta in Shield showdown, Sporting KC held

The New York Red Bulls kept their MLS Supporters' Shield hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over leaders Atlanta United, while Sporting Kansas City drew against Real Salt Lake.

Goals from Daniel Royer and Tim Parker saw the Red Bulls move within a point of Eastern Conference pacesetters Atlanta with three matches remaining in the race for the Shield on Sunday.

The Red Bulls were without suspended leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips but the hosts were still too strong at home to Atlanta – Royer breaking the deadlock six minutes before half-time.

Atlanta's Chris McCann was penalised for handball inside the area and Royer converted emphatically at Red Bull Arena.

The result was sealed by Parker, who scored from close range in the 74th minute, while Brad Guzan prevented further damage by saving a late penalty from New York's Kaku Gamarra.

Sporting KC missed the opportunity to move level on points with Dallas atop the Western Conference following their 1-1 draw at home to RSL.

Ike Opara's 52nd-minute equaliser could only salvage a point for Sporting KC, who are now two points adrift in the west.