MLS Review: Red Bulls edge Toronto as Giovinco misses penalty

The New York Red Bulls continued their fine form and Toronto's miserable MLS season with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Kemar Lawrence's long-range strike, which goalkeeper Alex Bono was unable to deal with, was the only goal of the game at BMO Field.

Toronto star Sebastian Giovinco had a second-half penalty saved by Luis Robles, who was superb throughout.

The win extended the Red Bulls' unbeaten league run to four, moving Jesse Marsch's men back into second in the Eastern Conference, while Toronto are 10th.

In the day's other game, a Marcel de Jong own goal gave the Colorado Rapids a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.